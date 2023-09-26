Dane Cook, 51, exchange vows with longtime partner Kelsi Taylor, 24

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor dated for six years before tying the knot

Dane Cook is stepping into the next chapter of his life.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian tied the knot with his fiancée Kelsi Taylor, 24, in an intimate ceremony at a private estate in O’ahu, Hawaii, over the weekend.

Speaking to People, the Good Luck Chuck star revealed the reason behind choosing Hawaii to commemorate the special occasion.

He shared, “It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis, and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu.”

The nuptials were attended by the pair’ closest family and friends, which added up to 20 guests for a night that was all “intimate, connected, and filled with fun,” shared Cook.

How long has Dane Cook been with Kelsi Taylor?

The comedian previously revealed during an Instagram Story Q&A that he met the fitness instructor during a game night in 2018.

They immediately struck a close bond as friends, which soon upgraded to love for the couple.

Cook proposed to Taylor last July.

Describing their wedding as an “absolute dream come true,” Taylor gushed, “It is exactly what both of us envisioned.”