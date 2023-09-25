Islamabad admin sets up new desks to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistani Jawad Sohrab Malik. — Facebook/Jawad Sohrab Malik

In order to provide the overseas diaspora multiple essential civic facilities with ease through one window operation, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) established designated support desks for overseas citizens, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistani Jawad Sohrab Malik on Monday.

On the special instruction of Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the CDA’s special desk will assist with the transfer of residential plots, approval of building designs, issuance of completion certificates, payment of annual property tax, and quarterly payment of water supply and other miscellaneous payments for Overseas Pakistanis, SAPM Malik said.

He said that the government has established new support desks for overseas Pakistanis. The support desks will offer a wide range of services, including assistance with housing, property taxes, and other government services, APP reported on Monday.

The goal of the support desks is to make it easier for overseas Pakistanis to access government services and to increase their trust in the government.

Malik further said that the official staff from all relevant agencies including the CDA, Revenue Department, and Islamabad Police will be present at the support desks to assist and guide the overseas citizens.

SAPM said that the designated support desk services will be extended to other institutions at the federal and provincial levels that offer services to overseas Pakistanis. This means that overseas citizens can access a wide range of services at the support desks, from all levels of government.

This significant move is expected to increase the trust that the overseas diaspora has in the government, adding that it will also help to make it easier for overseas citizens to access government services with ease.

The support desks are located in ICT’s Offices at G-11/4 and CDA’s building at G-7/2 Islamabad, which will be open to all overseas Pakistanis, regardless of where they live in the world.