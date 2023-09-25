Bushra Bibi's ex-husband detained over illegal construction charges

Khawar Farid Manika. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Khawar Farid Maneka, the ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, was arrested on charges of illegal construction on government’s land from Lahore airport on Monday.



An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Maneka saying that he was apprehended on charges of illegally constructing a marriage hall on the cemetery land.

The spokesperson said an inquiry into the illegal construction against Maneka was underway after the deputy commissioner filed a complaint against him.

Sources told Geo News that Maneka was taken into custody from the airport after he attempted to "escape from the country".

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said in a statement that Maneka was barred from travelling to Dubai via private airline at Lahore airport as his name was placed on the exit control list (ECL).

Maneka has been handed over to the ACE team, the statement added.

Maneka, a senior customs official, has three daughters and two sons with his ex-wife Bushra Bibi.

Bushra, who is in her late 40s, hails from a family of landowners in Punjab. Little is known about her early life.

Her first marriage, which lasted about 30 years, was to Maneka, who is from a politically influential Punjab family.