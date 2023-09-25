Missing anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan recovered after nearly five months

Imran Riaz Khan. — File photo

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, who remained missing for nearly five months, has been recovered and returned his home safely, District Police Officer Sialkot Hassan Iqbal said in a statement on Monday.



The journalist was arrested on May 11 from the Sialkot Airport under 3MPO after the May 9 protests that broke out throughout the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court.

Riaz left in a private car after his release from the district jail on May 12. The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on May 15 that the anchorperson was released from jail after taking an undertaking in writing.

After remaining missing for a considerable period of time, the Punjab police chief was given "a last opportunity" by the LHC on September 20 to recover Riaz by September 26.

In a post on X — formerly called Twitter — the Sialkot police said: "Journalist/anchor Mr Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. He is now with his family."

Riaz's lawyer, also in his post on, X wrote: "By God's special blessing, grace and mercy, I have brought back my prince."

He said: "It took a lot of time due to the pile of difficulties, the last limit of understanding of the matter, a weak judiciary and the current ineffective public constitution and legal helplessness."

The lawyer further wrote: "Despite the unspeakable circumstances, Allah Almighty showed us this best day. Only limitless gratitude right now."

More to follow..