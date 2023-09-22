Shujaat 'advises' Zardari against confrontation with PML-N

PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat (left) and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari shake hands during their meeting on September 21, 2023. — X/@MediaCellPPP

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has advised the former allies Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against having differences for the sake of the country's interest.



"This is not in the country's interest," the veteran politician reportedly said in a meeting with the PPP stalwart on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed the current political and economic situation in the country, while Shujaat specifically expressed concerns regarding the ongoing political tensions between the two major political parties, which were allied with his party in the formation of the previous government in the Centre.

Responding to the elderly politico, the former president said his party does not have any conflict with the PML-N.

He added that his party is talking in accordance with the Constitution and ground realities, and not to engage in confrontation with anyone.



He emphasised that the rhetoric and confrontational stance between both political entities was not conducive to the country's stability.

Shujaat urged Zardari regarding the importance of maintaining a more cooperative approach.

He also conveyed his intention to speak with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif about the need to avoid unnecessary political hostilities.

It is worth recalling that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently alleged that the 2013 election in Punjab was manipulated by certain elements, including former Inter-Services Intelligence chief General Ahmad Shuja Pasha, former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, and a political party.

He also lamented the lack of a level-playing field.

The former foreign minister's remarks led to a war of words between the leaders of the coalition parties that had recently governed the country together following the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, whose government was sent home following a no-confidence motion against him.

In response to Bilawal's call for a level playing field, former defense minister Khawaja Asif questioned how such a field could be established if it wasn't already prepared.

The political duel between the two parties has added to the already tense political atmosphere in Pakistan, which particularly holds significance as the country is set to witness the general elections in January next year.