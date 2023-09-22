Pillion riding to be banned in Karachi, other Sindh cities

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other districts of the province on account of 'Chup Tazia' processions taking place on September 25 and Eid Milad-un-Nabi events on September 29.
The order — issued by the Home Department — came in response to a letter from the Sindh police chief, who had recommended taking immediate measures to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order situation across the province.
“The Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose a ban on pillion riding of motorcycle/scooter in various zones/districts of the province of Sindh," a notification from the department read.
The ban, however, will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform, and employees of the essential services.
|S. No
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Central
|11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Whole areas of district
|2
|East
|8, 11, and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Whole areas of district
|3
|South Zone
|7-8 Rabi-ul-Awal and 11-12 Rabi-ul-Awal
District South, City, and Keamari
|S. No
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Hyderabad
11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Entire district
|2
|Dadu
11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Entire district
|S. No
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Sukkur
11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Whole district Sukkur
|2
|Khairpur
8-12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Whole district Khairpur
|3
|Ghotki
12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Whole district Ghotki
|S. No
| District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Larkana
12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city, Barkani city, Dokri city, and Badeh city
|2
|Kamber
12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Kamber, Shahdadkot city
|3
|Jacobabad
12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Jacobabad city, Thul city, Garhi Khairo city
|4
|Kashmore
12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Kashmore, Kandhkot
|S. No
| District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|SBA
12 Rabi-ul-Awal
Nawabshah city
