Pillion riding to be banned in Karachi, other Sindh cities

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other districts of the province on account of 'Chup Tazia' processions taking place on September 25 and Eid Milad-un-Nabi events on September 29.

The order — issued by the Home Department — came in response to a letter from the Sindh police chief, who had recommended taking immediate measures to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order situation across the province.

“The Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose a ban on pillion riding of motorcycle/scooter in various zones/districts of the province of Sindh," a notification from the department read.



The ban, however, will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform, and employees of the essential services.

Karachi

S. No

District

Duration

Areas

1 Central

11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Whole areas of district 2 East

8, 11, and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Whole areas of district 3 South Zone

7-8 Rabi-ul-Awal and 11-12 Rabi-ul-Awal

District South, City, and Keamari

Hyderabad

S. No District

Duration Areas 1 Hyderabad

11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Entire district 2 Dadu

11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Entire district

Sukkur

S. No District

Duration Areas 1 Sukkur

11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole district Sukkur 2 Khairpur

8-12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole district Khairpur 3 Ghotki

12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole district Ghotki

Larkana

S. No District

Duration

Areas

1 Larkana

12 Rabi-ul-Awal Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city, Barkani city, Dokri city, and Badeh city 2 Kamber

12 Rabi-ul-Awal Kamber, Shahdadkot city 3 Jacobabad

12 Rabi-ul-Awal Jacobabad city, Thul city, Garhi Khairo city 4 Kashmore

12 Rabi-ul-Awal Kashmore, Kandhkot

Shaheed Benazirabad

S. No District

Duration Areas 1 SBA

12 Rabi-ul-Awal Nawabshah city



