National

Pillion riding to be banned in Karachi, other Sindh cities

Ban will not be applicable to women and children below the age of 12

By Kamran Razi
September 22, 2023
Motorists riding motorbikes along a streetwear facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other districts of the province on account of 'Chup Tazia' processions taking place on September 25 and Eid Milad-un-Nabi events on September 29.

The order — issued by the Home Department — came in response to a letter from the Sindh police chief, who had recommended taking immediate measures to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order situation across the province. 

“The Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose a ban on pillion riding of motorcycle/scooter in various zones/districts of the province of Sindh," a notification from the department read.

The ban, however, will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform, and employees of the essential services.

Karachi

S. No
District
Duration
Areas
1Central 
11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal 

Whole areas of district

2East
8, 11, and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal 

Whole areas of district

3South Zone 
7-8 Rabi-ul-Awal and 11-12 Rabi-ul-Awal 

District South, City, and Keamari

Hyderabad

S. NoDistrict
DurationAreas
1Hyderabad  

11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Entire district

2Dadu

11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Entire district

Sukkur

S. No District
DurationAreas
1Sukkur

11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Whole district Sukkur

2Khairpur

8-12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Whole district Khairpur

3Ghotki 

12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Whole district Ghotki

Larkana

S. No District
Duration
Areas
1Larkana

12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city, Barkani city, Dokri city, and Badeh city 

2Kamber 

12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Kamber, Shahdadkot city

3Jacobabad 

12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Jacobabad city, Thul city, Garhi Khairo city

4Kashmore 

12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Kashmore, Kandhkot

Shaheed Benazirabad

S. No  District
DurationAreas
1SBA

12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Nawabshah city