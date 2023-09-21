Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday

Illuminated look of Aram Bagh Moque on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi,in Karachi. — PPI/File

The caretaker government in Sindh on Thursday declared September 29 (Friday) a public holiday to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on the 12th day of the ongoing month of Rabi ul Awal.



The event marks the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is annually celebrated all across the country with religious zeal and fervour.

The provincial government issued a notification for the holiday, stating all the government offices and institutions will remain closed on September 29 in honour of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"The Government of Sindh declares 12th Rabi ul Awal 1445 (AH} 29th September 2023 (Friday), Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) as a public holiday for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh," the notification read.

However, essential services throughout the province will keep operating regardless.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met on Saturday to see the moon for the lunar month Rabi ul Awal; however, the crescent was not sighted that evening.

The body then announced that the next evening (Sunday, September 17) marked the beginning of Rabi ul Awal for the Islamic year 1445 AH, according to which the 12th day of the month will fall on September 29.

Eid Milad un Nabi is celebrated by Muslims to honour beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In Pakistan, the day is celebrated with public processions, events and seminars shedding light on the Seerah (life) of the prophet (PBUH).

Like every year, the celebrations started as the streets bathed in colourful lights right after the sighting of the moon, marking the first day of the holy month, and ceremonies such as milad and processions being organised across the country.

People adorned streets, buildings, and mosques with beautiful lights, decorations and buntings.

Apart from the individuals, the government, religious organisations and milad committees also plan a large number of activities, comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.