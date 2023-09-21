Karachi weather update: More rainfall expected today

Commuters push their motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 5, 2022. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday said that the people of Karachi are likely to receive more rain in the evening today.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the port city is expected to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours while some areas may witness light showers in the evening.

The lowest temperature recorded in the city was 27°C while mercury is expected to reach 34°C at maximum, said the weather department.

The PMD also said that the humidity in the air is 81% and the winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon said that the low-pressure points of the monsoon have further drifted towards the southwest over the Arabian Sea. Due to this, the heavy rainfall has also moved to the open sea.

"However the effects of low pressure will remain active over southern Sindh till tonight," said Memon.

He added that the daytime temperatures in Karachi are expected to be a little bit warm and humid, while the maximum temperature can reach up to 33-35°C.

"Light to moderate showers are expected in a few areas of the city although chances are just around 45-55% for today," said the analyst.

Meanwhile, the upper parts of the country will likely receive more rain with thundershowers from Friday to Sunday this week. The Met Office said that weak to moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the upper parts of the country from September 22.

"Rain/wind-thundershower (with few moderate to heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kurram, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from 22nd to 24th September with occasional gaps," said the statement.

It added that Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalnagar are also expected to witness rain on September 23 and 24 with occasional gaps.