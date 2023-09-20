Terrorist shot dead, another wounded during IBO in DI Khan

Pakistan army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi on September 13, 2021. — AFP

The security forces on Wednesday gunned down a terrorist and injured another during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Kulachi, District Dera Ismail Khan, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



It said that the terrorists were shot during an intense fire exchange of fire between the troops and militants.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians," the military's media wing said in a brief statement.

The ISPR stated that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.



The locals of the area appreciated the operation, it added.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir had said that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country.

According to the ISPR, the army chief had made the remarks during a meeting with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States hailing from 9 different countries at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media affairs wing added.

During the interactive session, the COAS had talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region.

The army chief had also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

Gen Munir further had said that the human suffering and atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to change the demographic realities.

“[The] students appreciated the COAS for providing the opportunity for a constructive interaction,” the ISPR added.

In the first week of September, General Asim Munir also stressed the importance of a strong economy for invincible defence, saying mutual cooperation is the key to the economic development of the country.

In a statement, commemorating Defence and Martyrs' Day, the army chief had also berated those who tried to undermine the strong bond between the military and the people.

“Pakistan Army as a national institution foiled it [sinister attempt] with great patience and wisdom,” the statement added, quoting Gen Asim, read.

The COAS had also termed unity and trust between the military and people a great asset.