Registered voters in Pakistan jump to 127m: ECP

In this file photo, a Pakistani soldier watches a voter cast her ballot during the country's by-election in several constituencies, in Peshawar on Aug 22, 2013. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday released its countrywide voter data from 2018 to 2023, showing a substantial growth in the number of registered voters across the country.

According to the electoral watchdog's calculations conducted in July this year, the number of voters has risen from 105.95 million (105,955,409) in 2018 to almost 127 million (126,980,272) in 2023.

As per a further breakdown of the statistics, there are now more than 68.50 million (68,508,258) male voters and approximately 58.47 million (58,472,014) female voters in 2023.

The provincial breakdown of the data reveals a noteworthy surge in voter numbers in Islamabad, with a jump from 765,447 in 2018 to over 1.04 million (1,041,554) for the current year, the ECP mentioned in its released statistics.



The total number of voters in Punjab reached 72.3 million (72,310,582) this year, while the number was 60.6 million (60,672,771) in 2018.

In Sindh, the number has seen an increase from 22.3 million (22,391, 244) in 2018 to 26.6 million (26,651,161) in 2023.

In 2018, the number of voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the then-Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) was 10.53 million (15,314,659) and 2.5 million (2,512,284), respectively. It has now increased to 20.169 million (21,692,381) in 2023.

Graph showing pattern of the number of voters from 2018 to 2023. — Twitter/@ECP_Pakistan

The number in Balochistan has reached 5.28 million (5,284,594) in 2023, from the 4.29 million (4,299,494) voters in 2018.

Earlier this month, the electoral body announced finalising the delimitation process by November 30.

In a statement, the electoral body said the purpose of squeezing the duration of the delimitation process is to ensure elections are held as early as possible.

The ECP also said that a date for the elections will also be announced keeping in view the schedule for the delimitation process, adding that the date was announced after deliberation with the parties.

Election Commission said that polls would be held by mid-February at the most or by January end if the delimitation of constituencies is completed earlier.

The ECP, on August 17, announced that the delimitation would be carried out as per the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) last month.