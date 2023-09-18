Weather update: Rain to hit parts of country including Karachi from today

Pakistani motorists drive along a motorway during monsoon rain in Islamabad. – AFP/File

KARACHI: Several parts of Pakistan, including Karachi, are expected to witness rain coupled with thundershowers from September 18 (today) onwards, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday.

According to the Met Office, a low-pressure area (LPA) is located southeast of Rajasthan (India) and is likely to move southwestwards during the next 48 hours.



Due to this, rain with wind and thundershowers (with moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Jamshoro, Larkana, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mitayari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar.

Meanwhile, isolated places in Sukkur Ghotki, Qambar Shahdadkot, Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran are also likely to witness rain from September 18 (evening/night) to September 20.

"Rain/wind-thunderstorm Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, North & Eastern Punjab (Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur), Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar and Kohat) from 18th (evening/night) to 21st September with occasional gaps," said PMD.

Impacts and advises

The weatherman also said that heavy to isolated falls may inundate low-lying areas in Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas from September 18-20.

It advised farmers to manage their crop activities accordingly while tourists are asked to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

"Wind-thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during windstorms/lightning/heavy rains," it added.

Meanwhile, all the authorities concerned are also advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.