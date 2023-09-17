PM Kakar leaves for US to address 78th UNGA session

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — APP

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Sunday left for an official five-day visit to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York, United States.



According to a statement from the PM Office, the premier will hold talks with world leaders on the sidelines of the session.

Additionally, the prime minister will take part in a significant conference addressing climate change. His other plans during the visit include interactions with international media and visits to prominent US think tanks.



Last month, the PM Secretariat mentioned regarding premier's visit from 18th to 23rd September, stating that will be among the guests to attend US President Joe Biden’s traditional reception on the inaugural day of the summit at the American Museum of National History adjacent to the UN Headquarters in Manhattan.

A small delegation will accompany the interim prime minister including Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Climate Changes and Law and Parliamentary and Water Resources Affairs Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam and Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi.



PM Kakar is also scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.



The prime minister has been allocated the slot for addressing the UN summit on Sept 22. Meanwhile, sources hinted that the prime minister would undertake a brief visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE before proceeding to the United States.