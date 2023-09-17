T.J. Holmes hints at new job after he and Amy Robach were fired from ‘GMA3’

T.J. Holmes appears to have acquired a new job after he was dismissed as co-host from Good Morning America 3 following the controversial affair with co-host Amy Robach.

In November 2022, Holmes and Robach had made headlines after they were spotted getting cosy in New York City by Daily Mail. The outing was followed by several other PDA-filled outing over the course of the month.

With the headlines of their affair surfacing, with both the anchors still married to their longtime partners, GMA suspended the two in December and eventually dismissed them in January 2023.

However, after keeping low for a while, Holmes, 46, emerged on his Instagram on Friday to hint that he found work again. The TV personality posted a phot of his Royal Enfield motorcycle in Manhattan as he captioned the image, “#newmorningcommute.”

Holmes did not share any more details about the new job and the comments had been limited on the post.

The IG update also comes after insiders told The Post that Holmes and Robach are “desperately” trying to get back on air.

CBS Media Ventures and CNN refused to the duo on when their talent agencies approached them for an opportuninty.

Holmes and Robach also had approached entertainment companies including Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations for a syndicated show. While meetings took place, but nothing official has been announced so far.