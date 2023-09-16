Karachi likely to receive rain in coming days

Commuters make their way amid rain showers in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 15, 2023. — AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted rainfall in several cities of Sindh including Karachi in the coming days.

According to the Met Office, light rain was recorded in several areas of Karachi last night. Meanwhile, more rains are expected in the port city tonight in various areas.



The metropolis will likely witness rainfall from September 18 (Monday) evening to September 20 (Wednesday), said the weather department.

Moreover, heavy rainfall is also predicted in several cities of Punjab till September 20. Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur are also expected to receive rain.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are also predicted in Lower Dir, Malakand and Muzaffarabad.



On the other hand, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of the risk of flooding in rivers and landslides in the hilly areas of Murree due to heavy rain.



Earlier in its press release, the weather advisory stated that "moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 15th (evening/night)".

A westerly wave is also likely to enter the country on September 16, said the Met Office.

Advisory

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from Sept 17 to 19.

Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad during the wet spell from Sept 16 to 19, the weather department said.

Prevailing very hot and humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell.