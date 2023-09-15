Relatives of 10-year-old Sara Sharif charged with murdering minor

Officials in the United Kingdom said early Friday that the father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been charged with murdering the 10-year-old minor as her body was recovered at the family's residence near Woking, southeast England, on August 10.
Officials in the UK a day earlier detained three relatives of Sara Sharif on the alleged involvement in her killing as they arrived in Britain Wednesday, a month after they ran to Pakistan.
"This evening... three people were arrested in connection with this investigation at Gatwick Airport," Surrey Police Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman said Wednesday in a televised statement.
More to follow...
Mother of minor girl Amy Hobson is now calling for a ban on XL Bully breed, citing safety concerns for communities...
Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai supported idea of US government playing a role in AI regulation
Isa Balado during her reporting on robbery in Madrid for channel Cuatro was approached from behind, touching her bottom
Pakistan police had earlier said Sharif, Batool and Malik voluntarily returned to Britain with prior knowledge of...
NTSB said that only the pilot was on the plane and had flown a hunter and equipment into the area
Malia Obama has grown up with distinctive sense of style, complimented by sophisticated casual clothing