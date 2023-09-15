Relatives of 10-year-old Sara Sharif charged with murdering minor

This collage on September 13, 2023, shows Urfan Sharif (L), Beinash Batool, and Faisal Malik. Urfan Sharif, the British-Pakistani father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif with his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik. — AFP

Officials in the United Kingdom said early Friday that the father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been charged with murdering the 10-year-old minor as her body was recovered at the family's residence near Woking, southeast England, on August 10.

Officials in the UK a day earlier detained three relatives of Sara Sharif on the alleged involvement in her killing as they arrived in Britain Wednesday, a month after they ran to Pakistan.

"This evening... three people were arrested in connection with this investigation at Gatwick Airport," Surrey Police Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman said Wednesday in a televised statement.

