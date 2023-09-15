 
September 14, 2023
Relatives of 10-year-old Sara Sharif charged with murdering minor

Officials day earlier detained relatives of Sara Sharif on alleged involvement in her killing as they arrived in UK

By Web Desk
September 15, 2023
This collage on September 13, 2023, shows Urfan Sharif (L), Beinash Batool, and Faisal Malik. Urfan Sharif, the British-Pakistani father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif with his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik. — AFP
Officials in the United Kingdom said early Friday that the father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been charged with murdering the 10-year-old minor as her body was recovered at the family's residence near Woking, southeast England, on August 10.

Officials in the UK a day earlier detained three relatives of Sara Sharif on the alleged involvement in her killing as they arrived in Britain Wednesday, a month after they ran to Pakistan.

"This evening... three people were arrested in connection with this investigation at Gatwick Airport," Surrey Police Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman said Wednesday in a televised statement.

More to follow...