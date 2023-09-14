PPP issues show-cause notice to Latif Khosa for 'defending' Imran Khan

An undated image of PPP senior leader and former Punjab governor. — Online/File

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to advocate Sardar Latif Khosa for defending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan without the consent of his own party leadership.

A notice sent by PPP's Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari did not mention the name of the PTI chief but said that Khosa defended the head of another political party.

The notice also directed him to respond to the notice within seven days.



The notice also mentioned that the PPP leader criticised the state policy on the cipher issue during the event, adding that Khosa's party membership would be terminated in case of no reply within the said time period.

Khosa was also asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Senior lawyer Khosa along with senior PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has been at loggerheads with their party leaders for defending the PTI chief's stance on several political matters publicly.

Khosa is also part of Khan's legal team.

The PTI chief is in judicial custody till September 26 in the case of missing cipher — a classified state document that the former prime minister had waved during his political gathering ahead of his ouster from office last year.



Khan has been imprisoned in jail since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5 for failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.

While the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had overturned a lower court's decision to jail him for three years with a Rs100,000 fine — a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections — he remains behind bars due to his arrest in the cipher case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officially arrested the former prime minister last month after booking them under the Official Secrets Act.

On June 21, the PPP issued a show-cause notice to its senior leaders — lawyers Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan — for violating the party's discipline.