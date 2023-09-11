PTI's Shakoor Shad urges NAB to probe corruption in Karachi's NA-246

PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad.— National Assembly website/www.na.gov.pk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) ex-MNA Shakoor Shad on Monday urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe significant malfeasance in Karachi's NA-246 constituency.

In a letter written to NAB's director general (DG) in Karachi, the former lawmaker urged the anti-corruption watchdog to look into NA-246's corruption-plagued development schemes and take action against the officials involved.

The officials of Pakistan Works and Development Department (PWD) — according to Shad — are involved in corrupt practices with the "connivance of contractors who have been awarded contracts".

The PTI leader accentuated that the government released billions of rupees in funds for various development works in union councils of his constituency through PWD and he has received complaints about "massive corruption" in various schemes by the department's officials.

He added that this is being done without following procedures and by extending undue favours to the contractors".

"In most of the cases, sub-standard material has been used, measurement has been shown more than the work done and excessive payments have been made and even in some cases payments have been made without completion of work," his letter read.

The politician told the anti-graft body he is "ready to provide each and every information and documents as and when required by NAB", addressing the NAB chairman in the letter.

Shad was elected as a member of the National Assembly on PTI's ticket in the 2018 general elections from NA-246 — a constituency comprising the Lyari neighbourhood, which is considered a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stronghold.

The politician claimed the constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

However, in May 2022, Shad decided to quit politics due to some "health-related issues" and announced that he wouldn't partake in elections in the future.

He also later resigned from his seat in the NA with other PTI members after party chairman Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year. His resignation was also approved by NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf last year.