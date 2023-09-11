Interim govt urges public to inform on smuggling, hoarding

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti (left) addresses the press conference on September 10, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

The caretaker government on Sunday urged the public to come forward and inform on smuggling, hoarding and illegal immigrants.

In a press conference, Interim Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti announced the government's decision to incentivise informing on smuggling and hoarding activities.

"Prize money will be given to people who provide information on smuggling, hoarding and illegal immigrants," the interior minister said.

Bugti, who was joined by Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, reassured of the caretaker government's to eradicate the menaces of smuggling and hoarding from the face of Pakistan.

Operation, against smuggling of wheat, sugar, urea, dollars and other commodities, has been continuing and the government recovered sugar and urea worth thousands of metric tons in various parts of the country, he added.

The security czar said 59 people involved in the illegal business of Hundi-Hawala have also been arrested.

“But, what an irony it is that now the elements involved in smuggling have started hoarding various things,” he added.

The minister made it clear that no one would be spared and the state machinery was determined to curb smuggling and hoarding.

He further said action would also be taken against illegal immigrants in the country and soon prize money will be announced in this regard.

To a question regarding terrorists' attacks from Afghanistan, Bugti urged the Afghan government to abide by the Doha Agreement which ensures that Afghan soil will not be used against any country.



Operation underway to recover footballers

Earlier today, the interior minister said that all resources were being utilised for the recovery of six local footballers, who were kidnapped from Sui Tehsil of Dera Bugti.

In a statement, he said an operation for the recovery of hostages has been continuing since Saturday.

The minister also said anarchists cannot escape from the clutches of law. He expressed his resolve not to take a backseat till the recovery of the hostages.