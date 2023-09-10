Rylan Clark understanding showbiz ‘Fall Game’ amid Phillip, Holly Willoughby tough time

Rylan Clark has understood the showbiz ‘fall game’ amid Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's challenging time.

The 34-year-old presenter, who gained fame through his appearance on The X Factor in 2012, has previously co-hosted with Phillip on This Morning.

However, he has not yet commented on Phillip's departure from the show. This follows recent scrutiny of the ITV program after it was revealed that Phillip had lied about having an affair with a younger colleague.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Rylan discussed his approach to dealing with situations where colleagues become entangled in gossip.

He stated that if it doesn't concern him directly, he prefers not to comment. Rylan explained that he has a simple rule in showbiz: I only get involved when my name is part of the story.

He further elaborated on his personal motto: "'Work hard, be decent to everybody and be nice to everyone on the way up, because everyone has a fall.'

It comes after The Daily Mail revealed that in solidarity with their father, Phillip Schofield 's daughters Molly and Ruby have unfollowed Holly on Instagram.

Holly began her PR charm offensive this week in the wake of Phillip's This Morning affair scandal as she made a solo appearance on the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

This Morning, who were booed by the audience when their nomination was announced, missed out on the prize for Best Daytime, which was awarded to The Repair Shop .

Molly and Ruby joined their father in a show of unity against the embattled This Morning presenter this week after he very publicly showed how their once strong friendship has come to an end.

But Holly might now be surprised to learn that the two women have also turned on her in support of Phillip, who recruited her to the ITV daytime show 14 years ago.

During happier times, both Molly and Ruby would join Holly on a girls' nights out during their long summer holidays at their neighbouring villas on Portugal's Algarve.

They had also known Holly for many years, with both women being teenagers when she and their dad began working together.

One source close to the situation said: 'Both Molly and Ruby have seen their father go through hell, they have been at his side as he has lost everything.