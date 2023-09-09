Pakistan offers support to Morocco hit by catastrophic earthquake

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar talks to anchors and journalists in a meeting held at the Prime Minister's House on August 31, 2023. — INP

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday conveyed his deep regret over the damage caused during the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco, a statement released by the PM Office read.

Last night, a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco, claiming the lives of as many as 632 people and triggering chaos as multiple videos surfacing on social media showed collapsing buildings and debris.

At least 329 people remain injured due to the calamity, according to an updated interior ministry toll. Of those injured, 51 are reported to be in critical condition, the ministry added.

Grieving over the tragic loss of lives resulting from the earthquake, the Pakistani premier extended heartfelt condolences to the Moroccan government and its people. He also expressed his sympathies to the families affected by the calamity.



"[We] are with the government and people of Morocco in this hour of difficulty," the interim prime minister affirmed, as per the statement.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Kakar wrote about extending "unity and support" for the grief-stricken nation.

"Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time."



Furthermore, PM Kakar pledged Pakistan's unwavering support to the "brave" Moroccan population and government, promising all possible assistance to help them cope with the aftermath of the natural disaster.



Meanwhile, Pakistan's former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif also shared his grief over the devastations caused by the quake.

"It has pained me to know about hundreds of casualties due to a terrifying earthquake in Morocco. In these trying times, we stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco," he stated on X, formerly Twitter.

The former premier also prayed for the bereaved families and those injured and trapped under the rubble.



Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, too, expressed grief and sorrow over the catastrophe, offering "all possible support to the Moroccan brothers and sisters".

The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the calamity and extended the nation's thoughts towards the brotherly people and government of the calamity-hit Morocco.