Audio leaks commission: Apex court terms PDM's govt's objections on SC judges 'attack on judiciary'

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government objections on a five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial hearing petitions against the audio leaks commission.

The five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by CJ Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed, was formed earlier in May this year to hear petitions against the then government's move to form inquiry commission led by senior puisne Judge Qazi Faez Isa to probe audio leaks involving the supreme court judges.

Subsequently, the then PDM government filed a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) in the apex court requesting that Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar recuse themselves from the five-member larger bench hearing the instant matter.

In a short verdict announced by Justice Ahsan today, the apex court bench termed the previous government's objections to the apex court judges tantamount to an "attack" on the judiciary.

More to follow..