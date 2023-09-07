Priyanka Chopra wows in sheer black dress at Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas turned heads in a see-through black dress at Victoria's Secret fashion show

Globally known artist, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas turned heads in a see-through black jewelled dress at Victoria's Secret 'The Tour' promotional event in NYC.



The Citadel actress, who is also the brand ambassador of the US lingerie giant walked the pink carpet by making a bold fashion statement.

The 41-year-old stunned the viewers with her see-through black dress worn over a black-coloured bikini set.

The Quantico star accessorised her Giambattista Valli ensemble, who is an Italian designer, with pair of black platform heels, statement gold rings, and hoop earrings.



Priyanka shared the spotlight at the fashion event with stars like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Grace, and many other big names.



The mission behind the Victoria's Secret World Tour is to uplift and champion women all around the world.

As per the statement released by the brand, "The Tour is a celebration of women and global creatives, looking at fashion and art through a cinematic narrative lens."

"The special will take Amazon Prime Video viewers on a journey through the creation of The Tour, with behind-the-scenes footage and intimate stories of the VS20 – a group of 20 innovative global creatives who will conceive four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo, alongside iconic custom Victoria's Secret designs."