Weather in Karachi to turn hot, humid: PMD

The weather in Karachi is expected to turn hot and humid in the coming days, as per the prediction by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain partly cloudy today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday), however, the next three days will be hot and humid.



The temperature is also expected to increase with the mercury rising to a maximum of 33°C to 35°C. The winds are also likely to blow from the southwest and west.

Weather expert Jawad Memon said the feels-like temperature would be 40°C, adding that most of the day would likely be clear and sunny and the sea breeze will blow at a speed of 20 to 35 kilometres.

Memon also said that drizzle is expected in some parts of the city.