Halle Bailey dons Janet Jackson-inspired dress: 'Always my inspo'

Halle Bailey amped up the volume during her most recent sighting at the New York Fashion Week's red carpet.

On Wednesday night, Bailey revealed to People magazine on the red carpet of the event in New York City, commemorating jewellery company Pandora's opening of a Diamond District pop-up installation in Astor Place that her structured black blazer dress was inspired by Janet Jackson. Jackson is "my inspo forever," the 23-year-old The Little Mermaid star claimed.

"So that was the vibe tonight, and I thought it was going to be way colder in New York, but it's not, it's hot," Bailey said with a giggle as she unfurled her face.

She says she is "all about being comfortable," dressed more for comfort than for fashion. Pandora intends to "take over New York Fashion Week with diamond-tinted lenses," according to the brand, and reinterpret typical New York City moments through the installation. This is done to commemorate the recent introduction of three new lab-grown diamond lines.

The Grown-ish actress was joined by several other famous people, including Pamela Anderson, and Ashley Park, who is the worldwide ambassador for Pandora, Julia Fox, Brandon Lee, Cara Santana, Caroline Polachek, and Grace Coddington. The most recent Pandora advertisement features Anderson and her sons.