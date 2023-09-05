PTI President Parvez Elahi rearrested after IHC release order

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi. — X/@MurtazaViews

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was rearrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) soon after being released by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, well-placed sources said.

Earlier today, the IHC suspended the detention of Elahi under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and ordered the Islamabad police to release him.

The seasoned politician was rearrested under 3-MPO by the ICT police shortly after being released by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Lahore High Court's (LHC) directives on September 1.

The sources privy to the matter said that the PTI president was rearrested by the personnel of the anti-terrorism division of the Islamabad police in a case relating to an attack on the Judicial Complex in the federal capital on March 18.

An FIR against Elahi was registered at the CTD police station on the behalf of station police officer (SHO) of Ramna police station. The case was filed under 11 charges, including terrorism, the sources added.

A spokesperson of the Islamabad police said that the former provincial chief executive was taken into custody in a CTD case number 3/23. “He [Elahi] has been arrested in the category of unknown people.”

Earlier, the PTI leader was released in compliance with the orders of the IHC, the spokesperson added.

He will be produced before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Wednesday (tomorrow), the sources added.

Storming Federal Judicial Complex

On March 18, charged PTI workers broke the security barrier of the Federal Judicial Complex to enter its premises in a show of solidarity with the party’s Chairman Imran Khan when he reached there in a case relating to Toshakhana gifts.

Ahead of Khan's arrival at Islamabad's Judicial Complex, the area was put on high security to ensure law and order and avoid any untoward situation. The situation worsened when the PTI workers suddenly began pelting stones at the authorities inside the premises of the complex, resulting in teargas being spread to the courtroom where the hearing was to be conducted.

The former ruling party's workers also heavily damaged three police mobiles and used slingshots to hit law enforcers with stones, which forced police to fire teargas at them.

Due to the violence that erupted inside the complex, the judge allowed the former prime minister to mark his attendance from his car and exempted him from attending the hearing in the courtroom.

While PTI workers clashed with police and caused damage to public property.

The very next day, a terrorism case had been registered against PTI workers at the CTD police station for vandalism at the capital's judicial complex during Imran Khan’s appearance at the court in the Toshakhana case.

The case was registered under various sections of 10 crimes including terrorism against arrested the PTI workers and wanted party leaders.

About 17 leaders including Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hassaan Niazi were named in the first information report (FIR).

"About two police vehicles and seven motorcycles were burned, and the official vehicle of the station house officer (SHO) was damaged," it added.