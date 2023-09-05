Horror as 10-year-old girl first raped by burglar, then stabbed to death by 11-year-old boy in Germany

Tributes left for the minor girl at the crime scene. — Twitter @newsflash

A burglar allegedly raped a ten-year-old girl hours before an 11-year-old boy stabbed the minor victim to death in a separate incident at a German children's home in Bavaria.



On April 4, the deceased was discovered dead in her room at the children's home in Wunsiedel, Germany's Bavaria area.

The toddler, who was rumoured to be too nervous to go skiing with the other kids, was just days away from spending Easter with her father.

But it has now come to light that a guy is said to have broken into the welfare residence through an unlocked bathroom window the same night she was slain.

The 25-year-old suspect was identified as Daniel T, who stumbled upon Lena and the 11-year-old kid charged with her murder while looking for stuff to steal.

Police think that the burglar raped the little girl, but he fled the scene before she was slain, according to Onetz.

Police also claim that the boy, who was her roommate, killed her with a knife later that night after they argued.

Matthias Goers, a spokesperson for the Hof public prosecutor's office, stated: "With regard to the killing of the girl, the investigators and the public prosecutor's office assume that the 11-year-old boy killed her without the 25-year-old's involvement."

When questioned about the girl's death, the youngster reportedly looked to be unable to respond to any inquiries, according to police. This led to the boy being identified as the killer.

Along with two other brothers who weren't engaged in the murders, he shared a residence with them.

If proven guilty, the 11-year-old child will not be punished since he was under Germany's legal age of criminal responsibility, which is 14 years old.

Meanwhile, it's believed that the man accused of raping the girl has committed five break-ins since the year 2022 began.

In one instance, he is accused of stealing construction equipment worth 16,000 euros (£13,500) and selling it online.

While a judge considered whether to give the father custody, the girl was being cared for in a nursing facility.

She would have had the chance to see her father, according to Sandra B., 33, one of her father's neighbours, who spoke to German media.

"I'm stunned, speechless. I'm lost for words. I can't understand why it happened like this.

"And all that in a home where there should be supervision. Where, as a parent, you think everything is fine."

She described her as a "fun-loving, open-minded" girl who loved horses and playing the piano.