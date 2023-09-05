School principal rape case: More than 45 women targeted by suspect

The scandal emerged after an obscene video of the principal and a female teacher circulated on social media. — Geo.tv/Illustration/File

The investigation officer (IO) probing the Karachi school principal rape case on Tuesday revealed that the number of victims targeted by the suspect is in excess of 45.



A first information report (FIR) has been registered which includes provisions for sexual harassment, blackmailing and threatening.

The police have sealed the suspect principal's office as further forensics are to be carried out.

The development came as on Monday the police apprehended the school principal — an employee of a private school in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of the metropolis after multiple women came forward accusing the suspect of alleged rape, and blackmail.

The scandal emerged after an obscene video of the principal and a female teacher circulated on the internet.

Furthermore, the authorities have said that the office of the principal has been sealed and forensics will be carried out. Meanwhile, the suspect — identified as Irfan Ghafoor Memon — has been sent to jail on a seven-day physical remand.

The suspect has told the police that he rented the school in December for Rs100,000 per month. He added that there are about 10 female and five male teachers, and about 250 students in the school.

The police said that the case had been registered at the Steel Town police station on the complaint of the state.

According to the IO, the suspect — under the pretext of giving jobs — would sexually abuse the teachers and blackmail the women by filming videos.

The investigating authorities also added that the DVR of the CCTV cameras has been taken as evidence while his mobile phone will also be examined.

The IO also said that a victim contacted him whose statement will be recorded. He further said that the case is being investigated by a high-level committee.

The officer also said information about more suspects has come to the fore who have the DVR and videos with them. He assured that the police would arrest two suspects by tonight (Tuesday).

Assistant Commissioner Nazir Abro, while speaking to Geo News, said that the district administration would also investigate the incident. He added that they would contact the education department so that the students could continue their studies.