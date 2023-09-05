Schools in Sindh including Karachi to remain closed on Thursday

An undated image of students attending classes. — AFP

The Sindh government has announced that all private and public schools across the province will remain closed on Thursday (September 7) to observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).



According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the decision to close the educational institutes across the province was taken by a steering committee of the provincial education department.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Thursday across the province with religious zeal and reverence amid heightened security.

The event marked the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the 10th of Muharram, the martyrdom date of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Mourning processions with Alam, Tazia, and Zuljinah would be taken out in different cities across the province.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide security to Chehlum processions.