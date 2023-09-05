IHC suspends Parvez Elahi’s detention under 3-MPO

PTI President Chaudhary Parvez Elahi leaves after attending a court case hearing, at High Court in Lahore on Friday, September 1, 2023.— PPI

The Islamabad High Court Tuesday suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi’s detention under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and ordered his release.

The court's orders were issued after the senior politician had filed a plea against the detention.

During his months-long detention, Elahi has filed multiple pleas seeking his release and quashing of the cases against him. His health, too, has taken a hit during his time of incarceration.



A day earlier, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) confirmed that the former Punjab chief executive was brought to the hospital for a “routine medical check-up”.

Doctors conducted a medical examination of Elahi at the “emergency” of the hospital, the spokesperson added. “His [Elahi] blood pressure and various tests were conducted.”

Following his medical examination, the police took him back to the Attock jail, the spokesperson also said.

Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 from outside his residence in a Rs70 million graft case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.



Since then, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan's aide has been behind bars on various charges. During a span of around two and half months, the PTI leader was released multiple times on the courts’ orders but was rearrested immediately every time.

He was taken into custody during a crackdown launched against the party’s leadership following the May 9 riots.

