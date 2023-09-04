 
close
Monday September 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Pakistan Navy helicopter crashes in Gwadar during training

Three personnel martyred; aircraft crashed due to possible technical malfunction during flight, says Pakistan Navy spokesperson

By Zarmeen Zehra
September 04, 2023
A Pakistan Navy helicopter. — Pakistan Navy/File
A Pakistan Navy helicopter. — Pakistan Navy/File

At least two officers and one sailor embraced martyrdom as a Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed in Gwadar during training, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy said on Monday.

The spokesperson said that the helicopter crashed due to a possible technical malfunction during the flight.

"As a result of the crash, two officers and one sailor of the Pakistan Navy embraced martyrdom," the spokesperson said adding that the Pakistan Navy has initiated an investigation into the incident.