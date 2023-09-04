Pakistan Navy helicopter crashes in Gwadar during training

At least two officers and one sailor embraced martyrdom as a Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed in Gwadar during training, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy said on Monday.
The spokesperson said that the helicopter crashed due to a possible technical malfunction during the flight.
"As a result of the crash, two officers and one sailor of the Pakistan Navy embraced martyrdom," the spokesperson said adding that the Pakistan Navy has initiated an investigation into the incident.
