Switzerland announces scholarships for Pakistani students

LAHORE: In good news for Pakistani students, the "Excellence Scholarship Programme" for the upcoming academic year 2024-25 has been announced by the Government of Switzerland in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Scholarships for one-year post-master's research, three-year post-master's, PhD and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP) have been announced for the aspiring candidates, the HEC local chapter sources told APP.

The last date for submission of applications with the Swiss embassy is September 30. More details are available on the official website, the HEC local sources told APP.

The main purpose of the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships is to create educational opportunities for foreign researchers completing a master’s or PhD degree.

Scholarship recipients will be selected under the supervision of the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students.