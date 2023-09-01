'Active shooter' at Rhode Island's TF Green Airport sparks high alert

Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport. — AFP

The TF Green Airport in Rhode Island is currently under lockdown while law enforcement investigates a possible security threat due to an "active shooter" on the loose.

"Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at the airport at this time. More information will be provided when available", said officials.

"We received a call of a possible threat at the airport, multiple agencies are investigating now and conducting a search of the parking lots", Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor told 12 news.

Rhode Island State Police Col Darnell Weaver told the outlet that a Warwick SWAT Team is emptying the airport's parking garage and that state police have established a perimeter around the building.

"Preliminary, what we have is the call came into Warwick police about a potential suspect with a rifle", Weaver said.

"They responded to the area, it was isolated to the parking garage, not the actual terminal."

Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island requested that people stay away from the region after being briefed on the threat.

'We were just briefed on a potential security threat at RI TF Green International Airport. The airport is temporarily on lockdown.

'RI State Police and Warwick Police are on site managing the scene' the Democrat wrote on X (Twitter).

'Please stay tuned for updates and avoid the area at this time.'

The incident is disrupting traffic on the Airport connector, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said.

'All Travel Lanes blocked on Airport Connector EB at Exit 1A (Jefferson Boulevard) in Warwick - Incident at TF Green Airport,' the statement read.