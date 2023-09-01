Army 'will continue to act as bulwark against terrorism': Gen Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir meeting one of the troops that got injured during the attack on a military convoy at CMH Bannu. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A day after the suicide bombing targeting a military convoy in Bannu, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday vowed that the army “will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge”.

As per the military’s media wing, the army chief passed the remarks while visiting Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where nine soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber exploded himself near a military convoy in the Jani Khel area.

“The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state,” said Gen Munir while interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area.

The army chief stated that the nation has “fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end”.



“The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured,” said the army chief.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the visit Gen Munir was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation. He also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured troops.

“Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge,” said army chief while appreciating the “high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops”.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by commander corps Peshawar.