VIDEO: Fun ride leads jeep to get beached at Sea View

A fun ride on the beach resulted in awkwardness as a jeep got stuck in the sand at Sea View in Karachi as the driver raced the vehicle into the waves on Friday.



The unpleasant situation arose for Faheem, a resident of Nazimabad, who had brought his family for a beach day at the Sea View, which remains one of the most popular picnic spots in Karachi. However, the picnic turned into trouble when his jeep's tyres sunk deep into the wet sand.

Despite being warned by the lifeguards deputed at the beach, Faheem took his jeep into the water, the police said.

South Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sheeraz Nazeer said that pulling the jeep out was not the police's job and neither did they have any equipment for this task.

He added that the relevant authorities were informed about the matter to do what was required, while a police party was deployed at the beach to keep things in check.

Later, the jeep was retrieved hours after with the help of a tractor.

The police confirmed the development and said that the citizen's negligence did not require legal action, however, he has been warned to refrain from doing the same again.

They said that the jeep had been handed over back to Faheem.