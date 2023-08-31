Prince Harry recalls emotional moments of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana's meeting

Prince Harry has revealed a very emotional story of the first meeting of the girl of his dreams with his late mother Princess Diana.



Prince William and Harry's mom Diana, who tragically died at age of 36 on August 31 in a car crash in Paris, was laid to rest on an island at the center of the ornamental lake known as The Round Oval within Althorp Park's Pleasure Garden, and her gravesite is off-limits to the public.



The Duke of Sussex saddened the fans of Princess of People as he recalled the emotional experience of bringing his wife to his mother’s gravesite for the first time last summer.



"No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary,” Prince Harry wrote in Spare. “And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum."



King Charles III's younger son added: "We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity."

"Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone," he continued.



"I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for," Harry revealed. "She said "Clarity and guidance," according to the royal.

Meghan Markle, who has been compared to Harry's glamorous mother for hey style sense by some fans, reportedly takes inspiration from her late mother-in-law.