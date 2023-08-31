SC throws out ECP’s review petition against May 14 polls order

Officials say the lion was being transferred in a car when it escaped, adding that they have taken the driver in custody
SAPM also reaffirms Caretaker PM Kakar's unwavering commitment to overseas Pakistanis
"We had a meeting with the ECP in a pleasant environment during which we put forward all our reservations," says...
Suspension of sentence not unusual or unprecedented, say legal experts
Imran Khan's immediate release unlikely due to his arrest in missing cipher case
"Chief justice's message of 'Good to see you' and 'Wishing you good luck' reached IHC," Shehbaz says