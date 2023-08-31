 
Thursday August 31, 2023
SC throws out ECP’s review petition against May 14 polls order

"The court will intervene whenever there is a Constitutional violation," CJP Umar Ata Bandial says

By Maryam Nawaz
August 31, 2023
SC throws out ECP’s review petition against May 14 polls order

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday threw out the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) petition to review the decision to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

"The court will intervene whenever there is a Constitutional violation," Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said.

