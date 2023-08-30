PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested by Sindh Police

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Sindh chapter, was arrested outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday, Geo News reported.



Sheikh's arrest came as he was reportedly suspected of involvement in the violent protests triggered by party’s chairman Imran Khan arrest in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust on May 9.

Sheikh and other PTI politicians in the province were reportedly among rioters booked for the violent protests in Karachi.

Speaking with journalists outside the court before his arrest, the senior PTI leader said false cases were made against him

“Blowing up balloons have also become terrorism,” he said.

“Aftab Siddiqui was also nominated, but escaped after holding a press conference. People who hold press conferences [easily] leave,” he said, questioning the ambiguity around the arrests pertaining to the May 9 riots.

Sheikh said he and his colleagues are still facing lawsuits due to political vengeance.

“I have been exposing the corruption of the Pakistan People’s Party,” he said.

The politician also lamented the violation of Constitution and law by the rulers.

Following the riots in May, a provincial high court bench restricted the police from apprehending Sheikh till May 19 after his son moved the court against a potential arrest.