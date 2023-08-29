Samuel L. Jackson on incorporating special clause before signing a movie

Samuel L. Jackson has recently opened up about a special clause he incorporated into all of his projects prior to signing any movie.



In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jackson revealed that he included playing golf twice every week during shooting.

“They have to let me play at least twice a week,” said the 74-year-old.

Jackson shared, “I like golf because it’s a perfect game for an only child like me. You get responsibility for everything you do bad, and you get all the credit for everything you do well.”

Earlier in a 2013 interview, the Marvel star discussed about how he fell in love with golf sport.

“I was tricked into a game by my friends and then my competitive spirit brought me to practice until I perfected my golf skills,” recalled the actor.

Jackson however added that now his friends “don’t play” with him.

The actor however pointed out that he has other celebs and professional players who join including Tiger Woods, Donald Trump and Kurt Russell.

Meanwhile, Jackson has last been seen in Marvel series, Secret Invasion, released in June.

Another project, which he is working on, titled The Kill Room, also stars Uma Thurman in the leading cast.