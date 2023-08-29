Imaan Mazari remanded into police custody for three days in terror case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday granted human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari's three-day physical remand to the Islamabad police in a terror case registered against her in the federal capital's Barakahu Police Station.
The development came after the additional district and sessions judge, Abual Hasnat, approved prosecutor Raja Naveed plea seeking the rights activists' physical remand.
The court had earlier reserved its decision after listening to arguments from the prosecutor and Mazari's counsel.
More to follow...
IHC will announce verdict on former PM's plea today at 11am
Rights activist arrested in separate case registered in Bara Kahu police station
"My mobile had already been recovered by the agency and the cipher is with the Foreign Office," Qureshi tells judge
Both arrested after being accused of delivering controversial speech
“Peaceful protest is everyone’s right in a democratic system," says Khurram Sher Zaman
Police are tracking a mobile phone SIM card that belongs to Urfan Sharif