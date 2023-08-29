Imaan Mazari remanded into police custody for three days in terror case

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari is being taken out of an Islamabad court's premises, after she was handed over to the Islamabad Police for a three-day physical remand in a terror case, on August 29, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday granted human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari's three-day physical remand to the Islamabad police in a terror case registered against her in the federal capital's Barakahu Police Station.

The development came after the additional district and sessions judge, Abual Hasnat, approved prosecutor Raja Naveed plea seeking the rights activists' physical remand.

The court had earlier reserved its decision after listening to arguments from the prosecutor and Mazari's counsel.



More to follow...