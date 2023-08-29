 
Tuesday August 29, 2023
National

Five dead, six injured in van-truck collision near Rawalpindi's T-chowk

Rescue official says the incident took place due to overspeeding

By Shabbir Dar
August 29, 2023
At least five people were killed and six others injured in a collision between a truck and a van near Rawalpindi's T Chowk area on Tuesday, rescue officials said.

The injured were shifted to hospital, they added.

The incident took place due to overspeeding.

More to follow... 