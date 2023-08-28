Report lists comforts Imran Khan is enjoying in Attock jail

Policemen stand guard at the Attock prison post where former prime minister Imran Khan is being held for three years in Attock on August 6, 2023. — AFP

A report listing the comforts provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Attock jail has been presented in the Supreme Court on Monday, Geo News reported.

According to the report, submitted by the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan after the apex court's orders, Khan is being treated with comfort in the prison, where the former premier has been confined since August 5 after being convicted in the Toshakhana case.

"PTI chairman has been kept in the most secure High Observation Block. The adjacent barracks have also been kept vacant," the report stated.



It added that the cell where the former prime minister, who was ousted from office following a vote of no-confidence in April last year, has been kept was renovated with its walls whitewashed, plastered, distempered and the floor cemented, along with a ceiling fan and fibre door installed.

The cell, where Khan is confined, measures 9x11, while its washroom — walls of which are 6 feet high — has been extended to 7x4 feet. The wall of the cell has been raised up to five feet, the report added. The PTI chief has also been provided with a new branded commode, Muslim shower, tissue stand and a stainless steel tap.

The report mentioned that a wash basin with a large mirror has also been installed in his cell for ablution and washing purposes. The former premier can also take a stroll in a strolling shed outside his cell.

Meanwhile, his comfort for better sleep and stay at in the cell has also been considered by the jail administration as a "better class prisoner" who has been provided a mattress, four pillows, table, chair and prayer mat. Khan has also received the comfort of an air cooler.

He also has been given the Holy Quran with an English translation, 25 books of Islamic history and a newspaper. While he also has the luxury of watching television on a 21-inches LED set.

An official sanitary worker, the report stated, has been designated for two hours daily to clean Khan's cell and washroom, and wash his clothes as well.

"The confinement area is properly cleaned and its hygiene is ensured by the said official sanitary worker with cleaning articles including phenyl.

The report also mentioned about the facility of being able to meet family. “According to the law, the prisoner's family can meet for two to three hours on Tuesday, while lawyers can meet for two to three hours on Wednesday.”

From August 7 to 23, Khan’s lawyers and wife have met him thrice each. The PTI chief is examined by a team five doctors.

Meanwhile, his diet menu has also been mentioned in the report and includes bread, omelette, curd and tea for breakfast. Khan is provided fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses and rice for lunch and dinner, as per the report, while he has also been served desi chicken twice a week as per his wish, while desi mutton, cooked in ghee, was also provided to the former prime minister.

At least 53 jail personnel from Punjab have been temporarily deployed to ensure the deposed premier's safe custody at the jail.

"Outer and inner security of the jail has been strengthened. Four jail officials under the supervision of an assistant superintendent in each shift (total three eight-hour shifts) have been deployed at the confinement cell," it revealed.

Khan's cell is surveilled via three cameras in the strolling shed to monitor the movement of deployed staff and the PTI chief himself when he's strolling in the shed.

"These cameras installed in the strolling shed are 12 to 14 feet away from the cell which does not contravene personal privacy of the said high profile prisoner," the report clarified, adding that no camera has been installed inside the cell. Two, however, have installed outside the High Observation Block.

The deputed staff for timely and effective communication have also been provided wireless sets.

"Furthermore, electricity in “HOB” has been provided through triple sources," the report revealed.

Two sources are of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company's (IESCO) Cantt + Kachari feeder, and 63KV generator connection, to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity in Khan's cell.