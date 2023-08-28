Irina Shayk reunites with ex Bradley Cooper for steamy getaway amid Tom Brady romance

Irina Shayk reconnected with her ex and baby daddy Bradley Cooper for a steamy summer getaway as whilst also shooting for a racy photoshoot amid rumours of Tom Brady romance.

The Russian model, 37, took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a carousel of images as she posed topless in the middle of a rocky terrain and waterfront. The model left a little to imagination as she merely wore a black bikini bottom with Nike socks and sneakers while covering the top with her arms.

Apart from the IG post, she also shared snaps onto her IG Story, with one Story featuring a selfie of the Cooper, 48, laying shirtless on a kayak in what appears to be the same location.

Cooper and Shayk called it quits in 2019, after dating for four years. However, they have remained close friends and co-parents to their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

The post comes at the heels of dating rumours between Shaykh and former NFL athlete Tom Brady, 46. The pair sparked romance rumours back in July as they hit it off at a mutual friend’s wedding on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Per a source quoted by Entertainment Tonight, the two “are having a great time together” and are “enjoying their relationship.” However, the source added that the romance is “not super serious yet” but the former NFL player is “attracted” to the Russian model, who is “very into him.”

How Bradley Cooper feels about ex Irina Shayk’s romance with Tom Brady

When the news of the romance emerged, a source told Page Six at the time that Cooper “isn’t freaked out,” adding, “Right now, he is taking a wait-and-see attitude.”

“[Brady and Shayk] didn’t declare their love. This could be over in two, three weeks,” source added.