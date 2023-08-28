IHC to hear PTI chief's plea against Toshakhana conviction today

PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures after arriving at a registrar's office in Lahore High court to sign surety bonds for bail in various cases, in Lahore on July 3, 2023. — AFP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to resume its proceedings today (Monday) on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking the suspension of the sentence announced by the trial court's Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar in the Toshakhana case.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, which is conducting the case's hearing, had adjourned it on Friday due to the absence of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer.

The ECP counsel, Amjad Parvez, couldn't attend the hearing due to health reasons, after which the court instructed him to present arguments today (Monday). The IHC had also directed the electoral authority to arrange for alternative representation given the lawyer's unavailability.

The IHC chief justice had expressed annoyance at the ECP lawyer’s absence, observing that the request for suspension of sentence is now at a “critical stage”.

The IHC CJ adjourned the hearing of the case, saying that the court will announce its verdict on the next hearing “even if no one comes”.

PTI lawyer, Latif Khosa, completed his arguments in the last hearing.



Earlier this month, a trial court had sentenced Khan to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs100,000.

Khan challenged the verdict and approached the IHC for his release and suspension of the conviction. ECP, meanwhile, had filed a private complaint against Khan in the same case.

Toshakhana case

Under the rules governing Toshakhana — a Persian word meaning "treasure house" — government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a dramatically reduced fee to the government for extravagant items.

The Toshakhana has been under a microscope ever since the emergence of the allegations that Khan purchased the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for staggering profits.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

The gifts included watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai.

Moreover, seven wristwatches, six made by watchmaker Rolex, and the most expensive a "Master Graff limited edition" valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000), was also among the gifts.

A reference was forwarded by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to the Election Commission asking it to probe the matter.

In October 2022, the electoral body also declared the former premier guilty of corrupt practices and filed a complaint in an Islamabad court.