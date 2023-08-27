'Imran Khan once again changed his stance on May 9 riots'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is seen in this undated photo. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The joint investigation team (JIT) probing the May 9 rampage almost across the country said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has once again changed his stance regarding the events, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

The JIT, which comprises a five-member high-ranking team, visited the Attock jail to question the PTI chief in different cases, for which he has been booked under sedition and anti-terror laws.

Khan — who is currently serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in the Toshakhana case — told the team that his party leaders were not involved in the May 9 riots but some other people participated in the event.

The entire JIT including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Imran Kishore questioned Khan.



During the interrogation, the team told the former premier — who was ousted from office after a no-confidence motion against him in April 2022 — that there was evidence against him of inciting violence on May 9.

"I was arrested and did not provoke anyone by calling them," he replied.

The JIT said they have video clips showing protesters taking Imran Khan's name.

"I did not incite anyone, everyone went to the cantonment area on their own. My party members were not part of the riots, they were some other people," he told the JIT.

A day earlier, the JIT interrogated Imran Khan on the addition of offences under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting) mentioned in the first information report (FIR).

Other offences, under which Khan was grilled, include sections 120, 120-A, 120-B, 121-A, 505, 153, 153-A, 153-B and 107 of PPC for his alleged involvement in attacks on Askari Tower, Shadman police station, and torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) offices in Lahore's Model Town and Jinnah House, which also serves as the corps commander’s residence.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

To probe Khan for the violence that ensued, the police had added the provisions on August 18 as per the case diary after which it contacted the anti-terrorism court seeking permission to investigate the PTI chief.

The court's Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, consequently, issued an order at the request of the police.