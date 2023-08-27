Customs foil bid to smuggle foreign liquor worth over Rs80 million in Karachi

Customs officials have foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign liquor worth over Rs80 million from Port Qasim into Karachi under the guise of diplomatic cargo.
According to a spokesperson from Pakistan customs, the goods declaration showed that the container was being imported as diplomatic cargo for an embassy.
The customs officials intercepted the suspicious container and wrote to the embassy concerned for confirmation; however, the embassy professed to have no knowledge of the imported goods.
According to sources, upon checking, it was revealed that instead of domestic goods, the container was carrying foreign liquor worth approximately Rs85 million.
The customs spokesperson said that the officials had registered a case and arrested one suspect, while investigation and efforts are underway to nab more members of the group involved in the smuggling.
The arrested suspect has been presented in court and remanded for six days, the spokesperson said.
This is not the first case of alcohol smuggling in the port city involving diplomatic cargo. Earlier this year, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I), Customs, Karachi, seized 12,780 bottles of liquor and beer cans (10,548 bottles and 2,160 cans) worth Rs252 million imported in the garb of diplomatic cargo.
The documents revealed that Absolut Vodka’s 1,080 bottles, Scotch whisky’s 3,000 bottles, blended Clan MCG's 1,080 bottles, Grants Blended Scoth whisky’s 828 bottles, Chivas Regal’s 888, Sparkling Wine’s 120 bottles etc. were seized by the customs.
According to the documents, the directorate received a specific piece of information that an attempt would be made to smuggle liquor in the garb of diplomatic cargo ostensibly imported in the name of the Embassy of the State of Palestine.
"Security agencies have unearthed an attempt of hostile elements to get access to sensitive information," says PMO
“My children are also facing hardship in moving to school and facing an unpleasant situation,” says ADSJ Dilawar
“It should be probed whether the incident occurred due to a technical fault or it was an attempt to kill Latif Khosa...
Nawaz Sharif's return has been delayed because September is too hot for political gatherings, sources say
Police say they needed to probe the PTI chief as he is yet to become part of the investigations
Donald Blome makes the assurance in a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar