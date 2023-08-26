Saud Shakeel included in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Pakistan´s Saud Shakeel takes part in a practice session at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on August 21, 2023, on the eve of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Afghanistan. — AFP

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has been added to Pakistan's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023, according to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.



The mega event — which is jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka — is scheduled to start on August 30 (Wednesday).

Shakeel was not part of the squad initially.

Meanwhile, Tayyab Tahir, the right-handed batter, will remain with the squad as a travelling reserve.



The Babar Azam’s side will reach Multan on Sunday, August 27, and will rest the next day.

"The team management has provided relaxation to the players who participated in the Lankan Premier League. Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah will travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the side on Monday evening," the press release added.

"The players will train on Tuesday, August 29, at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 1630 till 1930. Before the start of the session, the Pakistan captain will hold a pre-series media conference."

Pakistan will face Nepal in Multan on August 30 in the tournament opener.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir

Traveling reserve: Tayyab Tahir