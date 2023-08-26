Selena Gomez reflects on thoughtful message in her playful anthem, ‘Single Soon’

Selena Gomez has recently reflected on the thoughtful meaning behind her latest song, Single Soon, released on Friday.



A day after the release of her latest single, Selena took to Instagram and uploaded a black-and-white snapshot from her music video as she expressed gratitude to her fans for their support.

In her caption, the songstress has propagated the powerful message with her song and that’s to accept yourself the way you are and be confident “in your own skin”.

In the photo, Selena could be seen laughing and dancing with her friends after her “break-up”.

The Only Murders in the Building actress wrote, “Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!”

She stated, “It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company.”

In the end, the singer-songwriter added, “And it's also really fun to dance to!”

Selena’s post and heartwarming message received a lot of love from her fans and it garnered over 2 million likes.



One fan commented, “FINALLY a song that celebrates being Single.”

Another remarked, “Love the meaning behind it.”

“You showed us your feelings and we loved it because you are always honest with us,” a third one added.

Meanwhile, Single Soon marks Selena’s first solo song release in three years from her upcoming album.