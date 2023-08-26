VIDEO: Drowning dog saved by rescue workers amid Sutlej deluge

As flood water keeps the plains of Vehari inundated following the current deluge in Sutlej River, a drowning dog was retrieved by the rescue workers operating in the area to save and evacuate populations in the flood-hit areas.



High-level flood persists in Sutlej River at Sulemanki Headworks as it continues to wreak havoc along the river belt in areas of Punjab after India released more water into the river.

The floodwater in the Sutlej entered Vehari on Thursday, with dozens of villages and settlements submerged under water in nearby districts of Lodhran, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar, destroying thousands of acres of crops.

The local administrations are carrying out rescue efforts to provide relief to locals.

Amid the rescue works, the volunteers set an example of kindness towards the animals when they saw a dog drowning in the flood water in Vehari.

A video of the incident showed a few rescue workers pulling the drowning dog out of the water. They were seen putting the dog into a boat, while the canine was seen wearing a life jacket.

Also, the workers reportedly gave first aid to the rescued dog.

The act of kindness was lauded by the locals, who praised the rescue workers by clapping for them.