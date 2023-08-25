World must recognise Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir poses for a group photo with students from Harvard University at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said that the international community must realise the immense sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terror, adding that the country is acting as a bulwark against terrorism.

The army chief made the remarks during a meeting with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States hailing from 9 different countries at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media affairs wing added.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the interactive session, the COAS talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region.

The army chief also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

Gen Munir further said that the human suffering and atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to change the demographic realities.

“[The] students appreciated the COAS for providing the opportunity for a constructive interaction,” the ISPR added.