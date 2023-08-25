Luis Rubiales refuses to quit over kissing scandal; Spain PM says 'unacceptable'

Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales and football player Jenni Hermoso. — AFP

Luis Rubiales, the chief of the Spanish football federation, has steadfastly refused to step down over his scandal of kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during FIFA Women's World Cup, amidst pressure from politicians and player unions.



Rubiales came under unprecedented pressure to resign, with days of criticism from figures including Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain's women's league and several men's La Liga clubs.

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales´ speech and refusal to resign over kissing a Women´s World Cup player on the lips was "unacceptable," said Spain´s second deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz on Friday.

"The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office," said Diaz on social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales earlier Thursday. FIFA said the incident "may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code".

Spain's football star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against Rubiales.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable," the statement said.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International offered their backing to Hermoso on Thursday.

"Amnesty International wants to show their support for the demands of the player, who has asked the Spanish football federation to set underway 'exemplary measures' regarding the non-consensual kiss," said the organisation in a statement.

"(We) underline that this behaviour is a form of sexual violence like any other, and cannot be justified in any way."

Rubiales laughed off the incident earlier in the week, branding his critics "idiots" for reading too much into what a football federation spokesman initially described to AFP as a "spontaneous celebration".

However, he later issued an apology which was also criticised, with prime minister Sanchez saying it was "insufficient".



